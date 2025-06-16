Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Star Wars SDCC Exclusive with Anakin vs. Obi-Wan

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveiled their newest set of Star Wars collectibles from around Saga

The volcanic duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith is one of the most tragic battles in Star Wars. Once brothers, master and apprentice, clash their lightsabers in a ballet of fury and sorrow on the fiery planet of Mustafar. Anakin has finally been twisted by the dark side, taking on the role of Darth Vader. Obi-Wan, heartbroken, fights not out of hatred, but out of duty, to bring back this brother. Hasbro now captures the Battle of Heroes with a glorious San Diego Comic Con 2025 Star Wars: The Black Series exclusive. This is a set fans have been craving for years, and boy, did Hasbro deliver with completely redesigned figures for Anakin and Obi-Wan.

Both heroes will come with a variety of swappable lightsaber blades, capturing their iconic duel along with a swappable Force Push hands. To make things even better, this SDCC 2025 exclusive will feature a dynamic lava platform and lava worker droid display base, to capture this Duel of Fates. This is a truly legendary Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith collectible for the film's 20th anniversary and a worthy SDCC exclusive. The Anakin vs. Obi-Wan set is priced at $109.99 and will be offered directly at SDCC this July with a limited Hasbro Pulse release after the convention online.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Anakin vs. Obi-Wan (SDCC 25' Exclusive)

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more. This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like Anakin Skywalker & Obi-Wan Kenobi from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. In addition to their signature Lightsabers™, the Sith Lord and the Jedi Master come with swinging and clash effects, a two-part stand, interchangeable Force hands, and more."

"Designed to look like the planet Mustafar, the platform can be displayed in multiple configurations and includes an additional lava piece for posing. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

