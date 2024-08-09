Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: d23, disney, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Reveals Exclusive Apparel for D23 with the Workshop of Wonders

Get ready to experience the Workshop of Wonders at D23 as RSVLTS has unveiled an impressive set of exclusive shirts for the con

New limited-edition button-downs and collectible trading pins will be available at Booth #8002.

The collection features designs from Disney classics like Aladdin, Indiana Jones, and The Lion King.

RSVLTS collaborated with former Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter to create an immersive D23 experience.

The magic of Disney comes to life once again as D23 arrives this weekend in Anaheim, California, from August 9 through 11, 2024. The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be filled with new reveals from Marvel, Star Wars, and, of course, Disney. Just like every major convention, there will be plenty of exclusives, including some brand-new limited-edition items from RSVLTS! RSVLTS is back once again as it delivers a new immersive experience for D23 with the Workshop of Wonders – as well as its exclusive merchandise that will be offered at Booth #8002. Step into the legacy that is Disney with the magical release of 10 exclusive, officially-licensed button-downs from RSVLTS. To make things even better for Disney fans, there will also be eight officially licensed collectible trading pins that will match most of these designs. This year's D23 Collection will consist of:

The Archeologist – Indiana Jones

Heffalumps and Woozles – Winnie the Pooh

Friend Like Me – Aladdin

Legend of the Rightwise King – The Sword in the Stone

Practically Perfect – Mary Poppins

Magic and Mystery – The Sorcerors's Apprentice

Sketches in the Stars – Fantasia

Mr. Toad's Motor Mania – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Who Are You? – Alice in Wonderland

Long Live The King – The Lion King

At every convention, RSVLTS continues to bring new and impressive exclusives to life that easily help capture the heart and soul of these fandoms in a truly incredible way. Fans can truly wear their heart and fandom on their sleeve with releases like this, and seeing the artwork for releases like Mr. Toad, Aladdin's Genie, Alice in Wonderland, and even Indiana Jones are beautifully done. RSVLTS is also turning up the magic levels for their D23 Workshop of Wonders showcase, which is set to be a truly immersive experience from the entrance queue to the checkout. RSVLTS even partnered with the creative minds of former Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter and the dynamic artist/creative tandem of James C. Mulligan & Michael Mulligan to bring all of this Magic & Mystery to life. All of the fun begins right now at D23 at Booth #8002!

