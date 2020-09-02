Funko Celebrates Disneyland Resort 65th Anniversary with Pops

Funko is celebrating the 65th Anniversary of Disneyland Resort with a huge wave of Pop Vinyls. This massive wave of Pops is packed with Disney magic and has a nice variety of exclusives. Coming up first is the Disneyland Train that will have 6 Pops in total and will feature a variety of common and exclusives that will be able to connect. Donald Duck leads the train with Mickey Mouse right behind them and both are set as commons and can be found here. There will then be three Pops that will be Funko-Shop exclusives with Goofy, Pluto, and Dumbo which do not have a release date will be able to be found here. The Last part of the train features Minnie Mouse and will be an Amazon exclusive which can be found here. This is a beautiful set and will be perfect for both Disney Park and Disney collectors.

That was not the only set revealed by Funko as the Disneyland Ride The Matterhorn is getting three Pops. Donald Ducky and Mickey are featured in this wave with two solo figures and Donald in the ride. Alice in Wonderland will also get a new debut of Pops with Alice, Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter in the Tea Cup ride. These three will be Target exclusives and can be found going in and out online here. Last but not least is two Funko Pop Town that features the Disney Castle but will feature an exclusive Pop in each. Fans will be greeted with Walt Disney himself in one and in the other is a musician version of Mickey Mouse. Both are nicely detailed and would be a great addition to anyone growing Disney collection. The last Funko product is a new set of Mystery Minis that will feature a nice variety of Disney characters in a variety of classic Disney Parks ride. All of these collectibles are very well done and will be loved by many fans. Common Pop releases can all be found located here and get them while they now before they sell out.

"Available Now: Funko Pop! Disney Parks: Disneyland Resort 65th Anniversary. Order Today!"