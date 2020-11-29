Funko MCU – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Exclusive

We continue our Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe coverage as we stay in space with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Fans can check out our first coverage here, where we take a look at the first wave of Pops that were released at commons. Of the 26 Pops that Funko released for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 16 of them are exclusives. We will only be looking at the non-Groot Pops in this article as Groot will get his own time to shine soon. Excluding Groot, the exclusives covered a variety and three different conventions from 2018 and 2019. Starting things off first is Star-Lord, who got two special exclusive Pops with the first one is coming from Walmart. Getting a new pose and removing his jacket, this casual Star-Lord he's ready to relax in your collection. Things get a little more battle crazy as Star-Lord suits up with Toys "R" Us exclusive. Strapping on a jet pack and ready to take on Ego, Star-Lord is battle-ready with Funko Pop.

Speaking of jetpacks, Rocket also got two exclusive Pop for Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2, with the first going to GameStop. Rocket is depowering his jet pack with this exclusive giving him a more grounded design. His second exclusive was with Marvel Collector Corps with the first-ever double bobble-head from Funko. This double bobble features both Rocket and Groot as they are both ready for action with this clever and fun design. Rocket wasn't the only Guardians of Galaxy character to get some special time with Groot as Drax team up with him with this FYE Exclusive. Drax is showcased holding an angry Baby Groot in his arms, and it is a fun collectible for both Groot and Drax fans alike. These are simple Pops but packed with great detail, and new sculpts that really start to showcase more dynamic designs.

Our last three Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2 exclusive Pops were all released for conventions. Kicking things off first is Yondu, who got an extraordinary Emerald City Comic Con 2018 release. This Pop depicts him in his delightful and hilarious "Mary Poppins" shoutout as he slowly descends to the ground. Packed with color and fun detail, this Yondu Is an instant buy for any fan and a perfect tribute to the character after his death in the film. Another Ravager made the exclusives list as an upgraded Kraglin tests out Yondu's fin in this San Diego Comic Con 2018 exclusive. This is a Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe Pop debut featuring Kraglin in all of his glory and is a unique design and fun addition to the Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2 Pop wave. The last exclusive Pop was released in 2019 with the New York Comic Con Spacesuit Stan Lee cameo design. Stan Lee MCU cameos were always a surprise to see, and Funko captures that delight with this cool design, and I hope they keep the cameos coming.

Each of these Convention and retailer exclusive Funko Pops add some new designs, molds, and characters to the growing Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe. Retailer exclusives keep collecting games alive, and it's always nice to see that variety of stickers on your collection. Yondu is my favorite of the Guardians 2 Pop exclusives as it is a perfect tribute to the character with bright color and a great sculpt. Most of these Exclusive Pops are vaulted and won't be easy to purchase unless you go through a third-party dealer. Fans can start their very own Marvel Funko Pop collection here and join in on all of the fun that Funko has to offer.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe .