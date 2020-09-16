Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals – Marvel Comics

Funko has finally revealed its Marvel Comics New York Comic Con 2020 exclusives! We already saw the debut of the GameStop exclusive Marvel Street Art series with Miles Morales and fans can check that Pop out here. This time though, Funko is bringing some new Marvel Pops to life with a new villain, a new venomized hero, and another Marvel Zombies debut. Starting us off first is a new addition to the Venom Venomized line with Magneto. Magneto is packed with symbiote detail and ready to crush the X-Men with his new might. Coming out of the grave next is Marvel Zombies Daredevil. This new line is really starting to bring some heat and now another exclusive will enhance your zombie collection. Lastly, we dive into The Amazing Spider-Man with Red Goblin the monstrosity of Norman Osborne and Carnage fusing together. This devilish design is a perfect NYCC exclusive and Spider-Man fans will defiantly want this villain in their collection. What Marvel Comics Funko Pops will you be getting this year from NYCC 2020.

Just like previous conventions that have been canceled (Emerald City, WonderExpo, San Diego), Funko will be having replacing NYCC with Virtual Con 4.0. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. NYCC 2020 was scheduled to take place between October 8th thru the 11th, so expect a release around then. Some (not all) of these Pops should be getting shared exclusives that will hot retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more. If we look at the SDCC 2020 Virtual Con, the Funko-Shop purchases will be the only way to get your hands on an official NYCC sticker with a 50/50 chance. Fans will be able to find them here in October when the Virtual Con goes live but the date still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list should be released by the end of the week so stay tuned for that as well. We can only hope Funko does a better job with these online releases unlike dumpster fire for their SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they release throughout the day.