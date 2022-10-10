All Abroad Disney's Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Train Set

If there is one collectible that really stands out during the holidays, it would be train sets. Train sets have their own massive fandom, but I really feel like they stand out the best during the holiday season. These gorgeous collectibles really pop under Christmas trees, as many people like to add some zest to their displays. It is always fun to see these sets arrive each year, and it looks like Disney thinks so, too as they have revealed their new Mickey Mouse and Friends 2022 Holiday Train Set. This festive set features a locomotive as well as four carriages that are all loaded with seasonal decorations and slogans. The pack includes plus 32 pieces of track and authentic train sounds with bell and whistle noises. Christmas awaits this fun set with battery operated wireless remote and Mickey Mouse and friends decos spread throughout the train. If your family loves Disney and needs a new tree decoration, then look no further the Mickey Mouse and Friends 2022 Holiday Train Set is priced at $149 right here.

Mickey Mouse Pulls into the Station with Holiday Season

"All aboard the Christmas special as Mickey and his friends take a ride on this festive train set by Lionel. Celebrating the 2022 "Happy Holidays," the set includes a locomotive and four carriages all featuring seasonal decorations and slogans, plus 32 pieces of track. With its authentic train sounds, including bell and whistle, you're unlikely to have a silent night, but you will have fun!"

Train set includes:

Berkshire locomotive Present-filled tender with Mickey's best pal Pluto Boxcar with opening doors Tank car featuring Chip 'n Dale Decorative caboose 24 curved and eight straight plastic track pieces Remote control



Locomotive features: Highly detailed, sturdily constructed Berkshire locomotive Authentic train sounds, including bell and whistle Working headlight



Freight car features:

Fixed knuckle couplers Opening doors on boxcar



Remote control features:

Designed for easy use Clearly marked buttons release Disney-specific announcements, allow train to go forward and reverse, sound the whistle, and ring the bell

