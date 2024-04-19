Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Beam Up Spock with Hiya Toys New Super Exquisite Star Trek Figure

Get ready to explore the unknown and step into the final frontier with Hiya Tis and their new 1/12 Star Trek figures

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a 1/12 scale Spock figure from the Star Trek 2009 film.

The figure features accurate Zachary Quinto likeness and fabric medical uniform.

Includes swappable hands, heads, communicator, phaser, touchpad, and display stand.

Available for pre-order at $89.99 for a Q1 2025 release; Captain Kirk and McCoy upcoming.

The U.S.S Enterprise crew is back and ready to save the universe once again with Hiya Toys. Hiya has slowly been increasing the size of its popular figures from 3.75" to 6" tall. The latest release comes from the rebooted Star Trek films, which changed the course of the universe and the stories of James T. Kirk, Spock, and more. Joining Hiya Toys Exquisite Super Series 1/12 line is Spock himself, as the infamous Vulcan faithfully comes to life right off the screen. Zachary Quinto's likeness has been nicely sculpted here, featuring him in a fabric blue medical uniform.

Spock will come with a variety of swappable hands, three interchangeable heads, a communicator, a phaser, and a touchpad. Hiya Toys also includes a dynamic display based on Star Trek fans to capture plenty of fun poses for this iconic Vulcan. Be sure to add some of the other Hiya Super 1/12 scale figures to your collection, with Dr. McCoy and Captain James T. Kirk already coming soon. Pre-orders for the 2009 Spock are already live for $89.99, he is set for a Q1 2025 release date and pre-orders are already live.

Live Long and Prosper with Hiya Toys New 1/12 Star Trek Spock

"An emergency on Vulcan and the newly-commissioned USS Enterprise is crewed with promising cadets. This crew will have an adventure in the final frontier where the old legend is altered forever as a new version of the legend begins. This brand-new Spock action figure stands at 160mm tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance from Star Trek 2009. He is dressed in the iconic blue uniform representing medical and science personnel."

"The clothes, jeans and belts are all made from real cloth, ensuring both superior poseability and aesthetic appeal. The communicator, phaser pistol, touchpad and other accessories are all finely detailed.With a highly posable body, 6x interchangeable hands including iconic Vulcan hand, and 2x interchangeable heads allowing you to recreate various dynamic action poses from the movie. A special stand featuring the Star Trek logo, fully immersing you in the ambiance of the Star Trek universe."

