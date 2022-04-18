Funko Reveals New Moon Knight Pops with Khonshu and Layla

Moon Knight has been an absolute thrill ride, and Marvel Studios has done something special for this new retelling. There are obvious differences from the Marvel Comics story, with a lot being new characters depictions. The Moon Knight costume is the biggest difference showcasing that sweet Egyptian mummy wrap that adds a more realistic take. Funko has been slowly revealing their new line of Pops for the new hit Disney+ series, with a lot of these designs coming to life. The newest two Pops give life to two more characters with Layla and the Egyptian Moon God himself Khonshu. This new set of Pops from Funko will consist of:

"Embrace the chaos with Marvel Studios' Moon Knight – Khonshu and Layla! Pre-orders will be available today across a variety of retailers!"

The biggest reveal here is Khonshu, as it is the first Marvel Studios Khonshu collectible we have seen. The bobble head aspect of this deist works really well, too as the god already is depicted with a floating head. Layla, on the other hand, is a simple design, but it is Pops like here that really makes Funko stand out from the rest. You know Hasbro will knot give Layla her own figure, so this is a great way to add this fun and exciting character to your collection. Funko is continuing to release at least one glow in the dark Moon Knight Pop with this one being a BoxLunch Exclusive Khonshu. Now him, Moon Knight, and Mr. Knight will light up your collection, and fans can find pre-orders for them right here. Both are set for an August 2022 release, and stay tuned for more Moon Knight reveals as they come. I am sure there are plenty of more surprises in the next three episodes, and I would expect at least three more weeks of reveals.