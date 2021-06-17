Funko Reveals New Star Wars McQuarrie Design Pop Vinyls

Funko has unveiled that some new Star Wars Concept Design Pop Vinyls are on their way. We have seen plenty of Concept Designs in the past, with many releasing as Star Wars Celebration exclusives. Collectors have already seen Concept Pops for Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Luke Skywalker. Some even have exclusive and common relating giving fans different molds of these characters. The amazing thing about these Pops is their unique design captures the classic concept pieces created before Star Wars: A New Hope by Ralph McQuarrie. These designs give fans a taste of what Star Wars could have been, and we have even seen some of these creations come to life inside Star Wars: Rebels. Funko is adding four more Pops to their line up with new Stormtroopers and everyone's favorite smuggler.

As you can see, these Concept Design Pops will consist of Han Solo, Stromtrooper, and Snowtrooper. There will also be a FunkoShop exclusive Stormtrooper Pop that gives him a shield. One of the cool features of these McQuarrie Stormtroopers is they have lightsabers which are pretty badass. In the canon Star Wars comics, Stormtrooper Sergeant Kreel does wield a lightsaber which can, of course, be linked back to this cool design. Han Solo also has his own saber showing that everyone was getting their own laser sword in this version of the story. Star Wars history buffs and dedicated fans will not want to miss out on adding these unique Pops to their collection. Each of these designs is very well done in Funko form and adds something new to any collection, old or new. Pre-orders for Han Solo, Stormtrooper, and Snowtrooper are already live here. They are all set to release in August, so expect the Shield Trooper to get a Funko Shop release around then.