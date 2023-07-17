Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, x-men

Hasbro Unveils New Collectibles for X-Men 97' with Epic Hero Series

Hasbro unveils new Epic Hero Series collectibles for the upcoming animated series X-Men 97’ with some pretty fun and uncanny releases

It has been quite some time since Marvel stole the spotlight with their comic book cartoon department. To this day, it is near impossible to capture the magic that the Spider-Man and X-Men cartoons from the '90s brought to TV. However, all is not lost, as the X-Men are back with a long-awaited sequel series X-Men 97' that is coming to Disney+. To prepare for the show, Hasbro is dishing out new collectibles for the show with plenty of kid-friendly focus. A new collection of 4" figures under the Epic Hero Series line are on the way that feature the return of some of your favorite mutants.

Rogue and Cyclops are ready for action with 9 points of articulation, clip-on accessories, and windowless packaging. Each character is packed with detail and will be perfect for adult and kid collectors who love the X-Men. The fun does not end there as a deadly Sentinel is also getting released but as part of Hasbro's Titan Hero Series, which comes in at 12" tall. These will be perfect for enemies for the Epic Hero Series X-Men heroes, as they will also scale perfectly, which was probably the intention. Wolverine is also releasing as part of the series (seen here), and be on the lookout for the Blackbird taking flight with Storm. All of these X-Men 97' releases are starting to hit stores like Target, but orders have arrived online right now for Rogue, Cyclops, and the Sentinel.

New Uncanny Adventures of the X-Men Live One

"Along with super strength and flight, Southern belle Rogue has the mutant ability to absorb people's powers and memories with a single touch. This X-Men '97 Marvel's Rogue action figure includes a clip-on epic gear accessory for the ultimate super hero battles and adventures. Create play pretend heroic adventures and action-packed fun with the X-Men with this Marvel's Rogue action figure. Be on the lookout for other action figures inspired by the Marvel Disney+ series, X-Men '97 (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"Create epic optic blasting adventures with this 4-inch-scale X-Men '97 Cyclops action figure. Kids ages 4 and up will love imagining taking down villains with this 4-inch-scale Cyclops action figure that features 9 points of articulation for poseable action-packed fun. Create play pretend heroic adventures and action-packed fun with the X-Men with this Cyclops action figure."

"Create epic battles and adventures as the X-Men's iconic villain, Marvel's Sentinel. Create epic action-packed adventures as Marvel's Sentinel with this 14-inch-scale action figure, inspired by the Marvel Universe and Marvel's Disney+ series, X-Men '97. This 14-inch-scale action figure is part of the Titan Hero Series and features 5 points of articulation for poseable action-packed play."

