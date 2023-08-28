Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel. X-men, wolverine

Wolverine is the Best at What He Does with Iron Studios New Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of delightful 1/10 Art Scale statues including Wolverine being unleashed

The mutant known as Wolverine is the best at what he does, and many try not to get in his way. Iron Studios is bringing this legendary X-Men to life with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue. Standing at 8" tall, Logan has returned to Japan and is ready to slice and dice as he dons his classic 80s brown and orange suit. Iron Studios put a lot of detail into this statue, from his extended claws to the Marvel Comics accurate costume, and even added a Japanese-themed base. Even Wolvie has at the swappable head, allowing Marvel Comics and X-Men fans to show him with or without his mask on. Relive the iconic 80s era of this mutant with Iron Studios for $199.99. Pre-orders are live right here with a Q3 2024 release date, and check out all of his unleashed details below.

Wolverine Unleashed Deluxe – X-Men

"Ignoring the ninja arrows shot in his direction, pierced into the wooden deck by his feet, the old mutant hero advances through the oriental garden among the ancestral stones and bonsai vegetation, with his sharp metallic claws exposed and a secular Katana sword stuck to his back. The relentless and fearless warrior follows his mission without hesitate, be with his face covered by the characteristic mask or with his rude face exposed, here inspired by an "Oni", a typical demon in the Japanese folklore, and wearing his brown and orange costume that made him popular in the 1980."

"Iron Studios proudly present the statue "Wolverine Unleashed Deluxe – Wolverine 50th Anniversary – Art Scale 1/10", over a themed diorama base of a typical Japanese set, country in which the hero lived some of his most memorable and emblematic adventures, bringing an interchangeable extra head with the option of the hero with or without the mask."

