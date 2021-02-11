New Funko Soda Reveals with Devo, Captain Cold, Tick, and Iron Man

Funko has announced some new Funko Soda Vinyl figures are on the way with some amazing new additions. Funko Soda collectible is still going strong as fans get an amazing new figure with a fun animated design. Each of the figures is pretty limited, with edition runs of 4,000 to 20,000 depending on the release of the figures. More than often, each Funko Soda figure will have a chase variant and will usually be a 1:6 ratio. Each one of these Soda Vinyls will all have a Chase variant covering most of the bases from variants and flocked to glow in the dark. Four new Vinyl figures are on the way, which will include.

Avengers: Endgame – Iron Man – Unmasked Chase – Limited to 20,000

Music – Devo – Glow in the Dark Chase – Limited to 8,000

DC Comics – Captain Cold – Flocked Chase – Limited to 7,500

Animation – The Tick – Metallic Chase – Limited to 10,000

Each of these designs is very well done, and each will add a nice new iconic character to their growing collection. Of this upcoming set of Funko Soda Vinyls, the Flocked Captian Cold and The Tick are my favorite too. The flocked variant works so well with this character design, and it will be a nice figure to add to some of the other DC Comics Funko Soda figures like The Flash. On the other hand, the Tick is one of the characters that does not get a lot of collectibles, and it will be a great new addition to any fan of the new or old animated series. Each Funko Soda figure is set to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them online like here.

"Coming soon: Devo – Satisfaction Vinyl SODA has arrived, ready to add to your SODA collection? Coming soon: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame – Iron Man Vinyl SODA has arrived, and ready to land in your SODA collection. Coming soon: DC – Captain Cold. Pre-order is available now! Coming soon: Attention Evil-Doers! The Tick Vinyl SODA is here, and he's wearing the blue tights of justice! Pre-order now!"