Funko Soda Reveals – TMNT, Woody Woodpecker, and More

It looks like some more Funko Soda is headed our way with four new reveals. We have already seen that they have announced some new DC Comics Soda featuring Batgirl and Joker. Well, the expanded franchises in the Funko Soda line as we are getting more limited edition pieces with a 12,500 Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 20,000 Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. They will also join the ranks of the Tearaway Face Clown and Leonardo who have already been released for these series. Both figures will have a 1:6 chance of a Glow-in-the-Dark chase variant. On top of those, there is also a 7,500 Limited Edition Jean LaFoote from the Cap'n Crunch series and Woody Woodpecker who comes in at a low run with 3,000 pieces. Both of these figures will feature a different mold to their original figure with a new outfit for Jean and a wacky version for Woody. All of these Funko Soda collectibles will be perfect for collectors of the series and will be a real hunt getting a hold of those chase variants.

The Funko Soda line is very unique and fun to get a hold of. The chance of the chases is the thrill of the hunt and getting one on top of the already limited collectible is a blast. All of these new Funko Soda Vinyls are set to release in November 2020. Pre-orders for them are already live and fans can find them located here as well as on their own Shop who has random drops. Woody Woodpecker is expected to be a Shop exclusive to be on the look out for his drop in the coming weeks. It does not look like the Funko Soda line will be ending anytime soon so I would at least recommend getting a hold of at least one to see what all the fun is about.