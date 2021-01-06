Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement with Funko Fair 2021

It might be a new year, but 2020 had rollover minutes as many scheduled 2021 conventions have been canceled. In another world, the London and New York Toy Fairs are just around the corner, but sadly those massive toys reveal conventions will not happen. However, that is not stopping Funko as they announce that they will be revealing their products themselves during a special 2-week online event called: Funko Fair 2021. This special fair will showcase a huge assortment of upcoming products from Funko, covering a great variety of their product lines with Pops, SODA, Games, Loungefly, and even Paka Paka. Not much is known about the upcoming event, but it seems like we will get different licensors reveals per day. A couple of franchises has already been revealed that will be getting revealed by Funko, which will include Marvel, DC, Pokémon, NBCUniversal, Disney, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Star Wars.

With new problems come new solutions, and Funko is continuing its virtual convention trend into 2021. Two weeks of Pop reveals is pretty amazing this will great as it will allow breathing room between these franchises instead of having 100+ Pop revealed in a single day. I was curious how Funko was going to handle the Toy Fair cancellation this year, and it looks like we have our answer. Most of these Funko Fair 2021 reveals will be pending approval, of course, and we will most likely see them hit stores in later 2021. Of course, I am looking forward to the Marvel panel and fingers crossed for more Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals on the horizon. The Funko Fair 2021 event will kick off on January 19th with a brand new episode of Funko FUN TV. Fans can read more detail and direct words about the upcoming event here. Are you excited for the first even Virtual Toy Fair?