Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys – Movie Promo Greatness

We swing on in with a new 1/6 scale showcase as we take a closer look at the Hot Toys Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Promo Edition

Article Summary Explore the Hot Toys Spider-Man Movie Promo Edition 1/6 scale figure with incredible detail.

Featuring a battle-damaged and weathered Far From Home suit from No Way Home.

Includes swappable parts, Tom Holland's head sculpt, and dynamic display options.

Exclusive to Sideshow Collectibles, a must-have for your Marvel figure collection.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a cinematic masterpiece that not only added a new film to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but celebrated the legacy of the wall-crawler in cinema. From iconic villains to different variants of Peter Parker from around the multiverse, this film had it all. There was a lot of secrecy for this film before its release, as the studios were sure to keep all the secrets under wraps. Hot Toys was one of the few companies that got fans ready for the early release of Spider-Man: No Way Home with a promo figure. Releasing as a Sideshow Collectibles exclusive, Hot Toys debuted their 1/6 scale Spider-Man (Battling Version) Movie Promo Edition figure, which captured the webslinger's appearance from the trailers. Thanks to our friends at Sideshow, we were able to get a closer look at Spidey and all of this Battle Version action.

This figure is pretty unique as it is a Movie Promo figure that captures Spider-Man's appearance from the teasers, which all but held back the truth. There are some distinct differences when he actually arrived on screen, like the debut of the Integrated Suit. This Deluxe release is nothing less than spectacular, though, as it gives Spidey plenty of swappable parts, accessories, and a dynamic display base. The Far From Home suit is nicely sculpted here, adding a new battle-damaged and weathering deco, which is textured. Other items included are swappable lens, hands, a cellphone, Doctor Strange's cube, and plenty of webs. There is even a Tom Holland head sculpt that is beautifully crafted, bringing the hero to life even further.

We have traveled across the Spider-Verse right here on Bleeding Cool, handling quite a few Spider-Man 1/6 scale figures from Hot Toys. After seeing figures like Night Monkey, What If…? Spidey, Miles Morales, and even Cyborg Spidey, this figure was something else. The articulation and movement of this Movie Promo Edition are expertly crafted, allowing for some pretty sweet posing. When handling a 1/6 scale figure, there is only so much you can do besides enhancing the detail to greater levels. This MCU Spidey was a blast to pose, from the web shooting effects to the dynamic building base; everything felt natural. From swinging through the city, checking out his phone, and even running away from Doctor Strange, each scenario could be posed and captured beautifully.

There are so many Spider-Man figures out there, but there is only one No Way Home Movie Promo Edition. The Battle Damaged deco is a real treat here and will help enhance any villain battle you decide to display him within your Marvel collection. Hot Toys really captured a fun and nicely detailed figures here, from the textured bright reds of the suit to a nice assortment of accessories. It is not often that Movie Promo figures are released, so be sure to swing on over to Sideshow Collectibles to snag one up while you can. Be sure to check out all of the other Hot Toys No Way Home figures as well to enhance your collection to new and greater heights

