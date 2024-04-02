Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mondo Unveils New Masters of the Universe – Timed Edition 1/6 Teela

Mondo is back and adding to their impressive 1/6 Masters of the Universe line with a new Timed Edition figure as Teela joins the fight

Article Summary Mondo releases Timed Edition 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe Teela figure.

Teela comes with multiple hands, three head sculpts, and various weapons.

Pre-orders on MondoShop open from April 2-12, get yours before the window closes.

The collectible includes iconic serpent headdress and faux fur armor elements.

Get ready for glory as Mondo has unveiled that a new Masters of the Universe Timed Edition 1/6 scale figure is on the way. This time, the Captain of the Royal Guard in the Kingdom of Eternia has arrived with the one and only Teela. Teela is fiercely loyal to King Randor and Prince Adam and is a skilled warrior who is proficient in hand-to-hand combat and has plenty of various weapons. She has assisted He-Man and the Masters of the Universe in their battles against the evil forces of Skeletor, and now the quest continues.

Mondo has faithfully brought the Warrior Goddess Teela to life in great detail, and this version will include plenty of swappable parts and weapons. Masters of the Universe collectors will be able to display Teela with three pairs of hands and three different sculpts including one that is inspired by Mattel's 200X series. As for weapons, this warrior will get a spear, serpent staff, sword with sword sheath, shield, serpent headdress, and faux fur elements on her armor. Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe 1/6 Timed Edition Teela arrive today only on the MondoShop at 1 PM EST. Pre-orders will be offered from April 2, 2024, to April 12, so get yours before that window closes.

Masters of the Universe: Teela 1/6 – Timed Edition

"If your MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE are going to have any chance against our expanding Evil Horde, they're gonna need a little help from the Captain of the Royal Palace Guard … So without further ado, the next figure in our MOTU 1/6 scale line is none other than the Warrior Goddess Teela! The Teela 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition comes complete with faux fur elements plus an array of weaponry and portraits, including one inspired by Mattel's 200X line. And of course, we had to include an epic serpent headdress worthy of the Mystic Guardian of Grayskull!"

Teela 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition includes:

Teela Figure

Neutral Portrait

Angry Portrait

200X Portrait

Spear

Serpent Staff

Sword

Sword Sheath

Serpent Headdress

Shield

Faux Fur Shoulder and Boot Topper

