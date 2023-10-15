Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, funko pop, halloween

Funko's New Online Pop! Yourself Program is a Hauntingly Good Time

It seems Funko has been on a rough patch lately but their new and custom Pop! Yourself program can keep the love alive

Funko has easily stocked the shelves for a variety of stores for quite a few years now. However, things seem to be dwindling, but the arrival of new lines like Funko Rewind, and Itty Bitty Pops, could change that. There have been plenty of Pops over the years for comics, TV, movies, music, and so much more. While those are nice, there is one Pop that fans have been waiting to get their hands on themselves. That is right, at long last, the new online custom series from Funko called Pop! Yourself has finally been dropped to the public. A version of this was released in person for quite some time at the Funko HQ stores in Everett and Hollywood, but now it is open to all, and we got our hands on some.

Thanks to our friends at Funko, we were able to try out the Pop! Yourself and just in them for the Halloween season. Funko has dished out some exclusive spooky accessories for this haunted season with unique bodies and items. The entire process is easy to use, with three options being currently offered with adult and baby options. There is quite a nice variety of hairstyles to choose from, as well as skin tones, making the customizing options almost endless. We went simple with a suit for our first one with the added option of sunglasses. Funko was sure to cover a nice set of accessories to, with food, lightsaber, wands, comic books, gaming controllers, and everything in between.

One of the cooler options for the Funko Pop! Yourself is at the end with the Pop Buddies, allowing collectors to bring their pets to life. For Halloween, fans can get some delightfully spooky ghosts for your haunted collection. As for some of the other Halloween options, eerie fans can get a candy bucket, broom, and skull, as well as skeleton and mummy outfits. Our Spooky creation, titled Dragula, is ready to dig through some ditches with a slick custom design that is most impressive. Funko is doing something special with the Pop! Yourself line and these seasonal additions will have fans coming back for more!

It was an easy process to build and create your very own Pop Vinyl; the tricky part was the customization. A lot of options are featured, and if you are a Funko Pop collector, then you can just build your very own for any occasion at only $29.99. There are so many unique and endless possibilities to use these for weddings, birthdays, graduations, and much more. Funko Funatics can check out the Pop! Yourself program right here, and be sure to get your orders in now for those Halloween tricks and treats.

