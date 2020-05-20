Creepshow Brings the Thrills for Funkoween with Funko Pops

The horrors of Funkoween continue as we dive into some scary stories. The terrifying tales of the Creepshow have arrived with three new Pop vinyls. We saw these figures revealed during the Toy Fair but like we know it's not always for certain they will make the final cut. With changes in licenses, design, and production rights, any reveal from the Toy Fairs could not make the shelves. So it is nice to know that Creepshow is coming and ready to bring the tales of horror and suspense with this wave of figures. The remake of Tales of the Crypt was a surprise to see on Shudder and Funko did the best they can to bring some of those horrors alive. Of course, the storyteller, The Creep, will be included in this wave showing off his new design. The spooky ghoul is wearing a grey cloak and is holding a comic book. Funko has plenty to pick from these tales of horror and suspense and they ended with two monsters with the Scarecrow and the Genie. These monsters are nicely designed and would be a nice delight for any fans collection.

I hope we can see more waves of the Creepshow come from Funko later on. The Shudder series has a lot of monsters and creatures to pick from and I'm sure a lot of fans and I would love collectibles of them. Some of the best ones I think Funko should have a crack at next are the werewolf, Nessie, and the alien known as Bob. The success of this wave will defiantly determine the wave this series will take place in collectors' homes. All of these figures are set to release this month. Pre-orders for The Creep, Scarecrow, and Genie are still live and you can find them located here. Stay tuned for more Funkoween reveals from Funko as they come. What Creepshow Monsters would you like to see become Pops next??