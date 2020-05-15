Amazon Prime's The Tick Set Pieces up for Auction

Amazon Prime's The Tick is one of the most underrated and short-lived superhero shows in recent memory. While there was a push to save The Tick after Amazon canceled it, our dreams were dashed. But Tick fans can find some comfort, hopefully in the arms of the big blue hero's costume. Starting on May 27th, Heritage Auction House in Dallas Texas will be auctioning off costumes, props, and more from The Tick. In conjunction with ScreenBid, fans will be able to bid for their favorite items from the show only online.

"Things can either be venerated or rot away, and any sustained interest in something like this only means it made a real connection," Ben Edlund said in advance of the auction. "One of the things about doing this show that was really wonderful was the amazing artists who came together and made all of these ideas into realities. The idea that it's going to continue to provide enjoyment is for the best."

The auction boasts 129 pieces, including full costumes. Some of my favorite pieces will likely go far beyond my monetary grasp, but a girl can dream;

The Tick Pilot Costume. This costume was screen worn in episode one. A blend of synthetic rubber and cloth, the winner will get the bodysuit, custom fit helmet with antennae, and gloves. The costume is in good shape.

Arthur Everest's Moth Costume The Tick's trusty sidekick can be yours in this auction. The costume comes with "…gray jumpsuit, wings, leg padding, 4 pairs original gloves 1 pair of elbow pads, 1 pair of knee pads, 1 pair of wrist guards, 1 pair of shoes in a size 8, extra fabric, a small belt all in Good condition. Dimensions are 20" x 20" x 20" and weight is 25 lbs."

Midnight's Good Intentions Book The goodest boy in The Tick is without a doubt Midnight. Of course, his character arc didn't feel fully realized before the show ended, but you can have a copy of his book — Good Intentions.

Will you be bidding on anything in this auction? Let us know in the comments below! Spoon!