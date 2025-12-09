Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: FIFA, lego

Build Your Own FIFA World Cup Official Trophy with LEGO

Clear up some space as new LEGO sets are on the way including the ability to build your own FIFA World Cup Official Trophy

Includes an exclusive 2026 minifigure and removable mini trophy hidden inside the main build.

This detailed LEGO FIFA World Cup Trophy stands 14.5" tall and celebrates football’s top honor.

Available for $199.99, the set launches March 1, 2026 and is now open for pre-order at the LEGO Store.

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest and most prestigious international soccer (football) tournament in the world. It is organized by FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) and features the men's national teams of countries from across the globe. The tournament is held every four years, with teams qualifying through regional competitions before advancing to the final tournament. Soccer fans can now build their very own with the LEGO Editions FIFA World Cup Official Trophy, a detailed, 1:1-scale replica of the iconic World Cup trophy.

Built entirely from LEGO bricks, the set uses 2,842 pieces and stands about 14.5" tall. The classic FIFA design is featured here, along with some LEGO surprises, such as an exclusive 2026-themed minifigure holding a mini trophy, which is hidden inside. This small soccer scene can be kept inside the trophy, replaced with your own, or even taken out to be displayed next to your 1:1 replica trophy. The LEGO FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy set is priced at $199.99 and is currently available for pre-order on the LEGO Store, with a scheduled release date of March 1, 2026.

LEGO – FIFA World Cup™ Official Trophy

"Become a creative champion with the LEGO® Editions FIFA World Cup™ Official Trophy (43020) building set for soccer fans ages 12 and up. Sports stars ages 12 and up will have lots of fun building this World Cup™ Trophy replica from LEGO bricks and discovering its authentic details."

"It features 2 human figures in a swirling movement holding up the Earth, the iconic globe and a plaque at the bottom naming past World Cup™ winners. The top globe of the LEGO trophy opens to reveal a FIFA World Cup 2026™ branded minifigure holding a mini trophy toy and a backdrop that shows the 2026 World Cup™ logo. The small scene can be kept inside the trophy or taken out to be displayed next to it. Set contains 2,842 pieces.

