Catwoman Returns to Gotham with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse

At long last, links have finally arrived for McFarlane Toys long-awaited arrival of Catwoman. Coming to DC Comics fans from the hit Batman story arc Knightfall, Selina Kyle is back in Gotham. Featuring her classic purple catsuit, Catwoman is ready to play with the Bat once again with this excellent figure. It has taken quite some time for another female DC Multiverse figure to arrive from McFarlane Toys, and they have delivered. Fans have been waiting for a comic-book accurate Catwoman, even if she is in her classic DC Comics costume. The sculpt is amazing, she comes with her trusty whip and a display base. Batman fans will not want to miss out on owning this beauty for their bat cave, and maybe more female DC Comics figures will arrive from McFarlane Toys in 2023. Collectors can snag up Catwoman for $19.99, and links are live currently right here, so expect more online retailers to get them as well.

Comic Accurate Catwoman Finally Joins the DC Multiverse

"As an orphan growing up on the streets of Gotham City, Selina Kyle became a thief to survive. After perfecting her skills as a cat burglar, she now wears a catsuit to steal from the corrupt and rich as Catwoman. Unlike most criminals, Catwoman walks the line between good and evil with occasional acts of heroism between heists. Catwoman is a master martial artist and acrobat. As stealthy as a ninja, she's also an expert at breaking and entering. Her bullwhip is her main weapon, alongside claws she uses to scale buildings and scratch enemies. She also flirts with her opponents to distract them—especially Batman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Catwoman is featured in her look from the comic series Batman: Knightfall

Catwoman comes with extra hands, extra long whip and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

