G.I. Joe's Sgt Slaughter Comes to Transformers with New Collab Set

Step into the massive and converting world of Transformers as new releases have been unveiled by Hasbro during San Diego Comic Con

Worlds are colliding once again as Hasbro has unveiled their newest G.I. Joe x Transformers Mash-Up set. These sets have been a blast to see come to life, with both the Deceptions teaming up with Cobra and the Joes and the Autobots fighting their rising power. This new set brings some muscle to the field with the new Autobot Kup Triple T mash-up pack. Sgt Slaughter and Leatherneck has arrived in classic 3.75" retro format and is inspired by the classic comic series. The Triple T Tank has returned and is getting a taste of some Energon, and it can now transform. This mash-up will include two blasters and two missiles that both attach to Autobot Kup in both modes. Getting a new Sgt Slaughter figure is a real treat here, and now he can help take down the Deceptions a notch or two with this sleek new mash-up set. The Triple T Transformers x G.I. Joe set is set to go up for pre-order on July 30, at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Transformers x G.I. Joe Mash-Up Set with Sgt. Slaughter

"The worlds of TRANSFORMERS robots and G.I. JOE figures and vehicles collide with the TRANSFORMERS x Autobot Kup Triple T mash-up pack. This 8.98-inch figure converts from robot to the iconic G.I. JOE Triple T tank toy in 34 steps. The vehicle is inspired by the classic G.I. JOE cartoon and comic series and includes G.I. JOE Sgt Slaughter and Leatherneck 3.75-inch articulated action figures. Comes with 2 blasters and 2 missiles that can attach to the TRANSFORMERS toy in both modes. The Sgt Slaughter toy has an attachable club, while the Leatherneck toy has an attachable blaster and backpack that also attach to the TRANSFORMER figure in tank mode."

"TRANSFORMERS robots have always been — More Than Meets the Eye — but now, through the TRANSFORMERS Collaborative, fans can experience these larger-than-life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters who share this same special quality. Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

