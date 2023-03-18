Gentle Giant Ltd. Goes Green with Star Wars Gamorrean Statue Gentle Giant Ltd. is celebrating this green holiday the best way they know how with a new limited edition Star Wars statue

St. Patricks Day kicked off yesterday, and it looks like Gentle Giant Ltd. was celebrating the green. The hit statue company has announced a very limited edition Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett™ statue is on the way. The mighty Gamorrean Guard is back for this delightful St. Patrick's Day Exclusive Mini Bust release. Coming in at 6" tall, these once faithful warriors of Jabba the Hutt now fight alongside Boba Fett. Star Wars fans can expect these beauties to be limited to only 1,000 pieces and will include a numbered certificate of authenticity. Pre-orders are live right here for $130 with a Q4 2023 release, so be sure to get yours before they vanish. Collectors can check out the announcement below as well as a close up on these St. Patricks Day exclsuives.

The Book of Boba Fett Gamorrean Guard Hits Gentle Giant

"Gentle Giant LTD Launches a New Star Wars Mini-Bust for St. Patrick's Day! It's time to go green! Once again, St. Patrick's Day is upon us, a day for celebration of Irish culture, most visibly by the wearing of the green! In honor of St. Patrick's Day, Gentle Giant LTD is proud to introduce their newest 1/6 Scale Star Wars mini-bust, the green-skinned Gamorrean Guard! When Boba Fett took over the criminal empire of Jabba the Hutt, deposing Bib Fortuna, he inherited the loyalty of two Gamorreans, who acted as bodyguards to the new daimyo of Mos Espa. Based on the guards' appearance in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, this all-new mini-bust stands approximately 6 inches tall and depicts one of the porcine warriors in a fighting stance, with his dagger at his waist."

"Limited to only 1000 pieces, the Star Wars Book of Boba Fett Gamorrean Guard 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Exclusively available at gentlegiantltd.com! Pre-orders open now for Premier Guild members, and Friday, March 17 at 9 AM PST/12 PM PST for the general public."