SDCC 2024 Mattel Exclusives Looks: MOTU, WWE, Monster High

We take a look at three of Mattel's SDCC 2024 exclusives from Monster High, Masters of the Universe, and WWE.

SDCC 2024 is in full swing, and on the show floor, Mattel has some of the best exclusives this year. Every year, their Masters of the Universe, WWE, and Monster High releases are some of the most sought-after of the show, and while getting a coveted spot in line to buy them is tricky, they do a great job making sure to get them in the hands of people who want them. That includes some online sales through Mattel Creations, which started this morning. They sent us over three exclusives to show you, so let's take a look!

SDCC Is Mattel's Super Bowl

First up, we have a WWE Ultimate Edition Shawn Michaels, based on his gear and entrance from WrestleMania 12. This is when he ziplined to the ring for the rafters. Included with the figure is a zipline, so you can recreate that classic moment. The line included is big enough to hang from the bottom of a shelf. Shawn comes with three heads, interchangeable hands, arms, and a ponytail. His gear can come off, for an in match look. SDCC is a perfect time to release this kind of exclusive. We have had Ultimate Shawn's before, but if you have those, you don't need this one necessarily. If you are like me, this is a special moment, and it needs to be in the collection. Weirdly, it does not come with the title belt.

Next up on the SDCC list is the latest Monster High doll, all ready to go to the show and hit the floor. Deadfast Ghoulia Yelpshas an upgraded suit, and comes with everything needed to enjoy the con, including a badge, comic, and even a Deadfast figure MOC. All of her stuff is housed in a special box, and also comes with her own comic book to tell her origin story!

Finally, the main event is this year's SDCC Masters of the Universe figure, as Two Bad joins the Cartoon Classics line. They come separate as Tuvar and Baddrah, and then an extra torso comes with the figure to make Two Bad himself. I do wish that this was in the Origins line, as this is a character we have all been asking for. But, this will suffice for now. And yes, I reversed the heads and legs to make it standout more. Sue me.

All of these are for sale at SDCC this weekend, and select figures are up for sale now at Mattel Creations.

