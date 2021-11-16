Gentle Giant Reveals 1500 Piece Star Wars Lando Calrissian Statue

Take a trip back to Cloud City as Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed their newest Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back statue. The infamous smuggler Lando Calrissian is ready for his close up with this special 13" tall statue. The statue will be limited to only 1500 pieces and will feature swappable hands showcasing two different Star Wars blasters. Lando's sculpt is quite amazing featuring bright colors, a beautifully detailed cloak, and even a Bespin themed base. Whether you need to add some Lando Calrissian love to your collection or showcase your love for The Empire Strike Back this Milestone statue is a must own piece for any fan.

Pre-orders for this statue are already live, and they can be found right here for $250 and are set to release in April 2022. With an edition size of 1500, I'm sure this statue will not last long, so be sure to get him while you can before it is too late. Be sure to check out some of the other incredible Star Wars statues also offered from Gentle Giant Ltd. to get your fix for The Clone Wars, Rebels, the Skywalker Saga, The Mandalorian, and more.

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ – Lando Calrissian™ Milestone Statue – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! This deal keeps getting better all the time! The smoothest of space station supervisors is now one very cool 1/6 scale statue! Part of the Star Wars Milestones line, Lando strikes a pose with cape flaring and blaster in hand in this approximately 13-inch sculpture. With interchangeable hands for one of two different blaster options, this edition is limited to only 1500 pieces, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Paul Harding!"