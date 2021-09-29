Captain America is Worth with Queen Studios Avengers: Endgame Statue

Queen Studios has just revealed their newest Marvel Studios statue as the First Avenger becomes worthy once again. Coming out of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America welds the power of Mjolnir for an incredible 1/2 scale statue. Depending on when you pre-order, two different shields will be offered, with a standard and a damaged shield variant that will only be offered for the first couple of days of pre-orders. Standing at a mighty 43″ tall, Captain America highly details, sculpted to perfection and will be limited to only 699 pieces worldwide. Priced at $2,199, this Avengers: Endgame statue is set to drop by the end of 2022, and collectors will be able to find him here when live.

"Born with the will to carry on, Steve Rodgers will do just that when he finds himself called into action to complete a mission with the universe's entire existence on the line. It will be up to this Super- Soldier to bring together the world's mightiest Heroes once again. Our beloved heroes have one last shot to take down Thanos. But do they have the strength? Will the Cap survive against one of the universe's most ruthless villains? What is the will of every life in the universe?"

"Standing 105cm tall, this 1/2 scale statue captures Captain America as we saw him in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. In the fourth installment in the Avengers saga, Steve Rogers dons his iconic red, white and blue Captain America uniform to join his team to overcome an immense obstacle. This time, however, to fight Thanos and his army, Captain Rogers not only carries his shield, but he's deemed worthy to wield Thor's hammer Mjölnir."

"Queen Studios' 1/2 scale Captain America statue's body, base, and hammer are crafted from polystone using state-of-the-art technology to create the movie accuracy the team are known for. For Rogers face and hands, the team have used the finest silicone to create a skin-like look and feel. Finally, no Captain America collectible would be complete without his shield, which comes as standard with a regular shield and a battle-damaged switch-out option for a limited time only."