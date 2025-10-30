Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Friday the 13th, NECA

NES Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees Gets a Reissue from NECA

Return to the golden days of video games with NECA as they announce the reissue of their NES Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees figure

Figure features Jason in his iconic purple and blue 8-bit video game look, including mask and accessories.

Special window box packaging recreates the classic NES cartridge design and plays the game's eerie music.

Pre-orders are live now for $40.99, with a scheduled release in Q2 2026 for Friday the 13th fans.

NECA is getting into the Halloween spirit as it unveils the reissue of a popular Friday the 13th figure. Jason Voorees is back as his classic vice appearance returns to collectors' hands with the retro of his unique 7" scale figure. Released in 1989 by LJN for the NES, Friday the 13th allowed players to control one of six camp counselors, featuring a unique 8-bit design for Jason with a purple and blue outfit and a hockey mask. This design has become quite iconic nowadays and even returned this year at Spirit Halloween with a new costume to wear for the holiday. NECA now brings back this previously sold-out figure to the hands of collectors, which shows off the 7" tall killer in his NES glory.

Featuring his purple jumpsuit and teal mask, Jason Voorhees is ready to slay the day with axe and machete accessories with the head of his mother at his side. This is a fairly simplistic figure; however, the true magic lies in the packaging, as this window box recreates the classic video game cartridge design. To make things even eerier when Friday the 13th fans open the flap, the game's eerie music plays. Pre-orders for the Classic Video Game Jason are already live for $40.99 with a Q2 2026 rerelease.

Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees (Classic Video Game Appearance)

"Based on his appearance in the classic Friday the 13th video game in 1989 for the popular 8-bit home console! This fully articulated Jason Voorhees stands in 7-inch scale, with deco reflecting how he looked in the video game. Jason comes with a machete, axe, and removable mask, plus his mother's head accessory on a floating display stand. Comes in window box packaging that recreates the look of the classic video game cartridge box, and when you open the flap, it plays music from the game!"

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the classic Friday the 13th (1989) video game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Jason Voorhees figure

Machete

Axe

Removable mask

Mother's head with display stand

