Gentle Giant Reveals Two Star Wars NYCC 22' Con-Only Exclusives

Even Gentle Giant Ltd. is getting ready for next week's annual New York Comic Con event. The hit collectibles company has revealed that two exclusives Star Wars items will be heading directly to the con. That is right, con-only attendees will have the chance to snag up these beauties with Boba Fett and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Up first is the 1000-piece limited edition Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett statue that comes in at 11" tall. Everyone's favorite bounty hunter is back on Bedpan and returns to the Carbonite Freezing Chamber with this beautifully crafted $200 statue. The intergalactic fun doe snot end there as Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled that a new Jumbo Kenner figure will also be on the way with Grand Admiral Thrawn! Releasing at only 750 pieces, this legendary Star Wars villain is getting the retro treatment at $80, standing at 12" tall, has 5 points of articulation, and is placed in a resealable clamshell. These new Star Wars grails will be found only at NYCC 2022, and there could possibly be some online drops here. Good Luck!

"New York 2022 – Star Wars Grand Admiral Thrawn 12" Jumbo Figure – $80 – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The newest Star Wars Jumbo Figure is one of the most hotly anticipated Jumbos of all time! Depicting Grand Admiral Thrawn in the (blue) flesh, this approximately 12-inch figure features 5 points of articulation and looks just like a vintage Kenner figure! It comes packaged on a vintage-style card inside a resealable clamshell. Limited to only 750 pieces!"

"New York 2022 – Star Wars Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue – $200 – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! He needs Han Solo alive! The bounty hunter Boba Fett gets an all-new statue in the Premier Collection line, based on his appearance in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back! This exclusive sculpture depicts Boba Fett descending the steps in the carbon freezing chamber, with his blaster drawn. Standing approximately 11 inches tall, this resin statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1000 pieces."