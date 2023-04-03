Hot Toys Debuts Black Panther Marvel's Avengers: Mech Strike Figure Black Panther is suiting up to take on a new threat and Hot Toys has captured all the action with their latest 1/6 scale figure

The King of Wakanda has returned to Hot Toys as a new series of 1/6 scale figures are on the way from Marvel's Avengers: Mech Strike. Mech Strike is a very interesting story, as new and larger threats mean it is time to upgrade. With the help of Iron Man, new Mech suits of armor are created for each of the Avengers to take on this new threat. Hot Toys is now giving Avengers: Mech Strike new life with their new 1/6 scale Black Panther figure. T'Challa comes in at 13.7″ tall, has 30 points of articulation, and features light-up capabilities for his head, hands, and chest. One unique feature that will consist of Black Panther's Mech Armor is that it has the ability to transform into panther mode. Both modes are beautifully crafted, and Hot Toys includes swappable hands, a spear, a sword, a shield, and a display base for him. This is a next level figure for any Black Panther fan, and pre-orders will be arriving today soon, right here.

Panther Mode Activated with Hot Toys Newest Marvel Release

"In the face of an overwhelming threat, Earth's Mightiest Heroes have assembled a powerful new set of tools! T'Challa is transforming from King of Wakanda level up with the Mech Strike armors, with each mech designed for a specific hero. Mounted with new jet-powered talons and Mech shield, the incredible mech suit is powered by Wakanda's most valuable and rarest resource, vibranium."

"Introducing the first collectible from the Marvel's Avengers Mech Strike line up – Black Panther as diecast collectible figure with 2 ways to display. Based on illustrator Adi Granov's unique perception of the Black Panther armor and stylish intersection of the suit in panther mode."

"Designed to capture the reimagined appearance of Black Panther Mech Strike armor, the diecast figure measures 35cm tall features a newly crafted helmet head with LED-light up function; detailed recreation of a tech advanced suit in matte black, silver and purple highlighted with purple luminous reflective effect patterns; LED light-up function design on eyes, chest, and palms; comes with weapons including spear, shield, sword, ring blade, multiple pairs of interchangeable hands, and a figure stand. The Mech Strike armor figure also enables "Panther Mode" display by adopting parts such as LED lighted panther head, paws, and an articulated tail."

The Black Panther Collectible Figure specially features:

Captures the reimagined appearance of Black Panther from Marvel's Avengers: Mech Strike by artist Adi Granov

One (1) finely crafted helmet head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Approximately 35 cm tall

Over 30 points of articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Matte black, silver and purple colored mech armor design

Specially applied luminous reflective effects patterns in purple

Cockpit hatch on the figure's body can open and close; includes a pilot miniature (non-detechable)

LED-light up function design equipped on eyes, chest, and palms (white light, battery operated)

LED-light up function design equipped around shoulders and thighs (purple light, battery operated)

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fist One (1) pair of weapon holding hands One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

Includes additional parts for Panther mode: One (1) LED lighted head with neck (white light, battery operated) Four (4) paws One (1) articulated tail

Articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

Weapons:

One (1) spear

One (1) shield

One (1) sword

Accessory:

A themed figure stand with character nameplate