Funko Marvel Through the Ages Art Series Patriotic Age Revealed

Marvel fans can rejoice as Target has finally unveiled their second wave of exclusive Pop Vinyls from Funko. Target has set up a series of Marvel events for 2021 that will give collectors a new set of Funko Pops and other Funko goodies. The first set of figures was a couple of months back with the Timeless Age that gave us a big assortment of Black Light X-Men Pops. Target has revealed their newest set of collectibles as we enter the Patriotic Age with a brand new set of Marvel Art Series Pops. The entire wave will consist of 5 new Art Series Vinyl figures that capture the patriotic spirit of Marvel Comics. Each of these designs will feature a new paint deco on older Pop Marvel molds giving us three Captain America's, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man.

We have rounded up all of the original Pops that are getting this new Patriotic Age repaint, which can be seen above and below. Fans will see the return of Captain America from Marvel's Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, and The Falcon and the Winter Solider. We will also be getting a remake of the Marvel Collector Corp exclusive Spider-Man as well as the return of the Target Exclusive Captain Marvel from Captain Marvel. As Marvel collectors can see, these are not the best Art Series Pops to come our way. With a simple silver or blue repaint with the heroes symbol plastered all over them with a bright red, white, and blue color. I feel like Spider-Man should not be in the lineup of figures, but he is a spotlight hero of Marvel Comics, so it does make sense. Three of these Pops do feature Marvel Studios logos at the top of the box, so I would consider these all MCU Pops even though it is under the Pop Art Series logo.

Many Pop collectors might see these Marvel Art Series Pops as lazy, but it is always great to see the MCU get some love. The Captain America Pop Tee is also a fun treat and will be perfect attire for the 4th of July. The entire wave of Patriotic Age Marvel Art Series Pops is expected to go live tomorrow at 12 PM EST. Collectors can find them all here as well as what is to come from Target in the future. I believe the Art Series Pops do come in Pop Stacks which explains the elevated $17.99 price. The bundled Pop Tee is priced at the usual Pop Box Set price of $24.99, and I'm sure all of these will sell out even if fans dislike the deco. Happy Hunting Cap.