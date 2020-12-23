The Child with Pram Gets New 3,000 Limited Edition Gentle Giant Statue

Gentle Giant has announced a new statue is coming from the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars television show, The Mandalorian. This time all eyes are set on The Child as he is getting a new 3,000 limited edition statue featuring him in his pram. This highly detailed statue will stand roughly 5.5 inches tall and will feature a transparent rod to simulate it flying. Gentle Giant is really going the fun distance to give fans a truly unique The Mandalorian statue. The weathered deco is nice, and it does like the statue could feature fabric elements. Whether that's the effect of the sculpt or not, Grogu is riding style this time around.

The limited run of this Grogu statue will appeal to many Star Wars collectors. Each statue will be in a window packaged box and will have a certificate of authenticity to show off the limited number on the piece. I am curious about how collectibles will go with the change of the series after that Season 2 finale. The Child is beautifully sculpted, and him in his pram will be a nice addition to any collection. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Pram Milestone Statue is priced at $120. He is set to hover on into collection in 2021, and pre-orders will be found located here.

"When it comes to rides in The Mandalorian, there are none quite so classy as the Child's pram. Grogu chills in style as he cruises along above the ground in his hovering baby carriage, and now you can enjoy the sleek design in this 1/6 scale statue! Measuring approximately 5.5 inches tall, this piece features detailed sculpting and paint applications and a clear support rod to mimic flight. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity."