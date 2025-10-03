Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, super friends

Get Twisted with McFarlane's New DC Super Friends Bizarro Figure

McFarlane Toys unveils their newest set of DC Retro figures as more Super Friends are here and ready for a new adventure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new 6-inch Bizarro figure inspired by the classic Super Friends TV series.

Bizarro features 12 points of articulation, a soft goods cape, Bizarro Ray, and iconic Doom Radio accessory.

This figure captures Bizarro’s twisted Superman origins and quirky traits from comics and animation.

Pre-orders for Bizarro are now live for $22.99, with a release set for October 2025 alongside Bizarro Batman.

Super Friends is a foundational DC animated series (1973–1986) that gathered icons like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman into a team rooted in heroism, morality, and collaborative problem‑solving. The show avoided lethal violence, centered its adventures in the Hall of Justice, and over time introduced fun additions such as the Wonder Twins and a rogues' gallery including the Legion of Doom. Many iconic villains made their debut on the TV screen from the comics, including the arrival of Bizarro. Bizarro first appeared in DC Comics with Superboy #68 in 1958 and was created by writer Otto Binder and artist George Papp.

Bizarro is the topsy-turvy clone of Superman, and his bumbling and opposite personality was captured with Super Friends. Now, he is back with a new DC Retro figure from McFarlane Toys inspired by his classic cartoon appearance. Coming in at 6" tall, this figure reimagines Superman's twisted Bizarro clone in that classic vintage Super Friends aesthetic. He comes complete with up to 12 points of articulation, a soft goods cape, a Bizarro Ray, and, of course, a "Doom Radio" to call for back up. Each of these Super Friends figures features colorful blister-style packaging, and be on the lookout for Bizarro Batman releasing alongside him. Pre-orders for the DC Super Friends Bizarro are already live for $22.99 with an October 2025 release date.

Bizzaro (DC Retro: Super Friends)

"Possessing many Kryptonian abilities, albeit warped and twisted, this clone of Superman fights for truth, justice, and the Bizarro way."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on SUPER FRIENDS.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Includes Soft Goods Cape, Doom Radio and Bizarro Ray.

Included collectible art card with character art.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SUPER FRIENDS figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!