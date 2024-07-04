Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Ghost of Tsushima, playstation, spin master

Ghost of Tsushima Joins Spin Master's New PlayStation Collection

Spin Master is dominating the market with their new Shapes Collection featuring some iconic PlayStation-exclusive characters

Article Summary Spin Master releases a 6” Jin Sakai figure from Ghost of Tsushima.

Figure features 32 points of articulation and iconic accessories.

Collection includes other PlayStation heroes like Kratos and Aloy.

Pre-orders for the collectible available soon; price set at $29.99.

PlayStation is always cooking with pure heat with their exclusive games with Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and even Ghost of Tsushima. One thing that PlayStation has never had was a true line of collectibles, allowing fans to bring home some of their favorite video games. Well, it appears that a new set of collectible 6" figures is on the way from Spin Master. These figures bring some iconic heroes to life, including Jin Sakai from the Ghost of Tsushima series. Japan needs saving once again from the Huns and it is up to Jin to save the day at all costs. This figure is nicely detailed and will stand 6" tall with 32 points of articulation. Jin has depicted in his standard Ghost Armor set and will come with some fun accessories with a katana, a tanto, his mempo mask, and a secondary sword.

These new PlayStation figures look nicely crafted, and it will be nice to finally get them in hands this Fall. More video game iconic are also coming soon with Kratos from God of War and Aloy from Horizon: Forbidden West. Even the box looks like something that would come with a PlayStation, and that is simple, sleek, and pretty fun. The Spin Master Ghost of Tsushima Jin Sakai figure is priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are not live, but fans will be able to reserve one soon through the PlayStation Gear Store and Amazon.

Ghost of Tsushima Arrives at Spin Master with New Collectible

"Embrace the legendary samurai with the Official Jin Sakai 6-Inch Figure from The Shapes Collection. Featuring 32 points of articulation, recreate iconic poses reflecting his masterful swordsmanship and stealth tactics. Accessories include his katana, tanto, mempo mask, and an additional sword, equipping Sakai for any challenge in his quest to free Tsushima."

"We're excited to have a new action figure version of Jin that fans can keep on their shelf to protect their home. Jin's Ghost armor has so many beautiful details, including intricate fabric patterns and overlapping armor plates that are integral to the design of his character. In addition to his katana, it's also always important to us to see all of his various Ghost tools represented to capture his different fighting techniques. – Jason Connell, Creative Director, Sucker Punch."

