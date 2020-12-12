Ghost of Tsushima Jin Sakai Becomes The Ghost with Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studio has announced that they are bringing Jin Sakai to life with their newest Ghost of Tsushima statue. The 1/4 scale statue will capture the ghost armor that is iconic to the widely popular PlayStation exclusive video game. Standing roughly 23 inches tall, Jin Sakai will be posed holding his sword while standing on top of a fox shrine with the furry friend next to him. Prime 1 Studio captures the essence of Ghost of Tsushima perfectly with this amazing sculpt, and they showcase even the smallest amount of detail for his armor. There will also be an exclusive bonus version as well that will give Jin Sakai an extra unmasked portrait and swappable left hand where he is holding his Ghost mask. If you are a fan of Ghost of Tsushima and this will be the one collectible you will want in your collection as it brings the character right out of the screen and onto your shelves.

This beautifully crafted statue will put all other Ghost of Tsushima collectibles to shame. Prime 1 Studio made sure that they captured every bit of detail into this statue as possible, and they succeeded. With 23 inches tall and swappable parts with the deluxe version, this is one statue that PlayStation fans will want in their gaming display. The Ghost of Tsushima Jin Sakai The Ghost Armor 1/4 Scale Statue is set to release between March and June 2022. The standard edition statue will be priced at $1,099, while the deluxe edition statue comes in at $1,199. Pre-orders for both are already live in fans can find them both located here.

Not Everyone Can Be A Samurai. But We're All Killers

"Prime 1 Studio & Sucker Punch Productions are proud to present the latest addition to the stunning Ultimate Premium Masterline series. The long-awaited statue is now here! UPMGHOT-01DX: Jin Sakai, The Ghost – Ghost Armor Deluxe Version from the beautiful open-world stealth-action video game by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Tsushima. Jin Sakai is the main protagonist of Ghost of Tsushima. He is a Samurai who has been plagued by tragedy and the Khotun Khan invasion of his homeland, Tsushima in 1274. Jin is a stoic Samurai who has learned to control his emotions, he is a Master of the Art of the Samurai, as well as the mysterious "Ghost" tactics that he must use in order to defeat the Mongolian Army."

"Absolutely jaw-dropping. Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most visually-striking games this year and this 1/4 scale representation of The Ghost lives up to that standard. Lord Sakai stands 23 inches tall upon an awe-inspiring windy Tsushima atmosphere, with many elements from video game to fully bring the feeling of 13th century Japan to your collection. The Ginkgo tree leaves move elegantly in the wind as Jin stands at an Inari shrine with his friendly Golden Bird & Fox companions. He wears the Executioner's Penance armor and holds the Sakai Katana in a pose that would strike fear in any Mongolian invader."

"This Deluxe version features a swappable portrait that allows you to display Jin with or without the Ghost mask, as well as a hand switchout allowing you to recreate the epic video game cover art. We have taken the upmost attention to detail into bringing you our first Ghost of Tsushima statue. A true phenomenal masterpiece, this statue will be your favorite for years to come. Enjoy the prodigious feeling that the Ultimate Premium Masterline Jin Sakai will bring to your collection."

Specifications:

Statue Size approximately 23 inches tall [H:58.2cm W:56.8cm D:43.9cm]

One (1) Ghost of Tsushima designed theme base

Two (2) swappable portraits (Normal, without Ghost mask) (DX Edition)

Two (2) swappable left hands (Normal, holding Ghost mask) (DX Edition)

One (1) displayable Sakai Clan Emblem [H:8.7cm W:11.9cm D:8.3cm] (Deluxe Bonus Version only)