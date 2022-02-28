Ghostbusters: Afterlife 1/6 Scale Ecto-1 Vehicle Debuts from Blitzway

Blitzway is about to show up Hot Toys as another 80's vehicle is making its way to the 1/6scale figure market. Coming straight out of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ecto-1 is back and ready to hunt some ghosts once again. This incredible collectible measures 40" long and will feature 37 light-up LED effects with lights on the exterior and interior, just like in the films. The Echo-1 will also have doors that can open and close, a working steering wheel, rotating wheels, and movie-accurate sound effects. Even new Ghostbuster Afterlife features are included, like the door seat and the added R.T.V, that can be released from the bottom. Blitzway bright the Ecto-1 to life like never before, and even 1/6 scale figure will have the ability to fit inside, we just need some 1/6 scale Ghostbusters: Afterlife figure to finish the set. This incredible collectible is not cheap though as it comes in at a whopping $1,699. Set to release in Q1 2023, pre-orders for this iconic vehicle are already live and located here.

"Once the icon of an era, the Ecto-1 has become a legend over 30 years of time and memories. Although old and beat-up, the massive vehicle, like a giant beast with its hidden claws, is coming back with the familiar siren sound. As deep wrinkles have lain on the faces of the heroes who hunted down ghosts with fantastic and secret devices, the body of Ecto-1, once pure white, is stained with dirt, full of bumps and scratches now."

"However, the body, which powerfully runs forward with the engine making a noisy sound, is rich in various secret devices. The gunner seat that pops out when the side door opens is exactly reproduced as seen in the movie. Used to catch ghosts, the R.T.V. takes off from the bottom of the vehicle body also as it does in the movie. The world's best model car ECTO-1 is over 40 inches long and of unbelievable quality. In memory of the late Harold Allen Ramis, the development team of Blitzway presents you with a special memory along with the movie moving you."

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Highly Detailed likeness of ECTO-1 from the GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE, 2022

Highly Detailed likeness of the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Ambulance

Accurate roof rack and exterior structures

Precise and detailed engine and underside

Realistically designed structures and props

37 LED Light-up functions on the exterior & interior

Rotating light bars with 2 motors

Effect of Siren sound

Features audio play with USB & micro SD plug-in

Fully openable of 5 doors and bonnet

Interlocking of front wheels and steering wheel

Turnable 4 Wheels

4 Ghostbusters' figures can fit in