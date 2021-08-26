Ghostbusters: Afterlife Getting A Ecto-1 Themed Popcorn Bucket

CinemaCon 2021 is underway, and that means it's been a week filled with some amazing movie news. From the official title of Matrix 4 to the worldwide debut of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, it's been a hectic week. Some of our members are on the CinemaCon 2021 show floor as we speak, and they even got a closer look at some of the upcoming theater promotional items. Most big blockbuster films have these with specialized popcorn buckets and cups that moviegoers can enjoy while watching the film. Some of the upcoming promo items really popped out to us, and we just had to show readers what will await them in the last half of 2021.

We all know why you are here, so no point to wait around, but yes Ghostbusters: Afterlife is some big things coming for theatergoers. The Ecto-1 has been modified to give Ghostbusters fans a truly incredible movie experience filled with buttery treats. They will also be able to wash down their popcorn and candy with a special collectible cup with a topper. Three toppers were revealed to us at CinemaCon 2021 with the Ghostbusters Logo, Slimer, and one of the new Stay Puft Marshmallow minis. Ghostbusters is not the only movie getting a collectible cup with a topper, as The Eternals fans will also be able to acquire one featuring Ikaris and Sersi.

Marvel Studios fans can also see some of the awesome new promo art for The Eternals on both cups and popcorn buckets. These colorful collectibles will be a must-have reward for any fan who hits theaters this last half of the year. As seen above, Spider-Man: No Way Home is also getting some new art of his cups and popcorn buckets with heavy promotion on the new Enchanted Black and Gold suit. All of these are fairly inexpensive and only add a couple more dollars to the usually pricey popcorn and drink sales at your local movie theaters. This should all arrive when each movie premieres, so save the date, which includes The Eternals on Nov 5, 2021, Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Nov 11, 2021, and lastly, Spider-Man: No Way Home set to release on December 17, 2021.