Ghostbusters ECTO-1 Joins the Afterlife as New LEGO Set

In preparation for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife film, LEGO has unveiled its newest LEGO Creator set with the ECTO-1. The set is the largest and most detailed version of the ECTO-1 to date and has 2352 pieces. No mini-figures are included with this set but the Ghostbusters car is just packed with detail. The vehicle is packed with great features to like customized detail of the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor design to a roof rack that's packed with ghost tracking gear. This version of the ECTO-1 is based on the upcoming Afterlife film which adds new gadgets to the design. One of them in the new and improved gunner seat that will pop up to take down any ghost. With a ghost trap, photo pack, working steering wheel, and many more added details, this is one LEGO set that will please Ghostbusters fans old and new.

The ECTO-1 is just as iconic as the Jurassic Park Jeep or any Batmobile out there. This set will be a great gift or addition to any fans growing ghost collection and will be a blast to build. The LEGO Creator Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set will be priced at $199.99. The set is expected to go on sale on November 15, 2020, and can be able to find it located here when live. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to debut on June 11, 2021, after its initial delay. Who you gonna call?

"If you're a Ghostbusters™ fan, we've got just the thing for you – the LEGO® Ghostbusters ECTO-1! Bust the stress out of everyday life and indulge in some quality me time as you build a LEGO version of the converted 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance from the Ghostbusters movies. Based on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie version, this ECTO-1 model features working steering, a trapdoor, ghost trap, an extending rear gunner seat, proton pack and cool details from the original car such as the iconic Ghostbusters logo."

You don't need a collection of LEGO sets to enjoy this buildable model car kit. You just need some table space and maybe some Ghostbusters tunes playing in the background. This LEGO car set is part of a collection of inspiring LEGO building kits for adults who love great design. It also makes a great Ghostbusters gift for yourself or the model car builder in your life who's looking for their next project.

This is the ultimate ECTO-1 building kit for fans of LEGO® bricks and Ghostbusters™ looking to build their next model car or simply relax with an immersive hands-on hobby project.

This is no Ghostbusters™ toy. It's a car kit for adults with working steering, trapdoor with ghost trap, an extending gunner seat, plus a moving ghost sniffer and other paranormal detection equipment.

Are you all about the details? With pieces like a curved windshield, modular steering wheel and brick with Ghostbusters™ deco, this authentically detailed set will look great in your home or office.

Measuring over 8" (22.5cm) high, 18" (47cm) long and 6" (16.5cm) wide, ECTO-1 is packed with authentic details that you'll be proud to display.