Give the Gift of Hit Gadgets and Gimzos, Perfect for Father's Day

Father's Day is not far away, and it can always be tricky to find something for his special day. Whether your dad wants to listen to his favorite tunes, start a podcast, or just wants to enhance his work life, we have rounded up some sweet tech items to bring home this year. We have picked a bass-bumping headphone from Skullcandy, a Middle-Earth themed keyboard from Drop, an incredible wireless mic system from Saramonic, and even the Monsters Inc., CASETiFY collection. Treat your husband or father with a real surprise this year with one of the following:

Skullcandy x Burton Evo Crusher Headphones

Some things go together, like peanut butter and jelly, cookies and milk, and Jake Burton Carpenter and Skullcandy. Skullcandy has a brand new special edition pair of headphones that any dad or husband will want to own this year. They are popping with color with their Naughty Nature colorway, but the Burton Crusher Evo headphones are no joke. With patented Crusher Bass tech, you do not just listen to music; you experience it with these beauties. Everything is controlled with the Skullcandy App, and comfort is not even a question with these naughty boys. Help your dad connect with his wild side this Father's Day with the Skullcandy x Burton Evo Crusher headphones found right here.

CASTiFY's Monsters Inc., Scary Phone Collection

Your phone is more than just a piece of technology but an extension of you during this day and age. Customization is critical, and this Father's Day, you can treat your dad with a Monstropolis upgrade. CASETiFY has a new Disney and Pixar collection that will bring back some scaring stars from Monsters Inc,. Packed with character, each case is a treat with character ID badges, fuzzy Sully designs, or my personal favorite, the scream canister. You can even take the designs off your phone with laptop cases, stickers, headphones cases, watch bands, and so much more. All of these can be found right here, and give your Father's Day a nice scream this year.

Saramonic Blink Me 2-Person Wireless Mic Set

The future is now, and the era of podcasting is hitting a whole new level of popularity. If your dad or hubby is trying to step up his game, then look no further, as the Saramonic Blink Me System is here. This system is a next-generation, 2-person clip-on smart wireless microphone set that delivers high-quality sound. It included two touchscreen microphone transmitters that have an onboard recording, active noise-cancellation, and can even be customizable by the user. Everything about the Blink Me system is next-level, from an easy to use design to bringing your whole podcast set up in one remarkable case. Bring home the Blink Me 2-Person Smart Wireless Mic System for your loved one right here.

Drop x The Lord of the Rings Black Speech Keyboard

We have already covered headphones, phone cases, and even a podcast upgrade. We now get nerdy at our fingertips with Drop and their The Lord of the Rings keyboards. Serve the Dark Lord Sauron with the Black Speech keyboard that explodes with Mordor inspired detail. From swappable keys, Middle-earth icons, and The One Ring description, this is a must have treat for any Lord of the Rings fans. Drop has entered Mordor only to acquire this sinister keyboard that will be a hit for any Father's Day this year. Check out the Black Speech keyboard right here, as well as other designs like Dwarfish and Elvish.