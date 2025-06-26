Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Unveils New Masters of the Universe Fright Zone Playset

Witness the horrors of Hordak’s stronghold with Mattel as they debut the Masters of the Universe Origins Fright Zone Playset

Article Summary Mattel relaunches the Masters of the Universe Fright Zone playset for the first time since the 1980s

Set includes updated Dreadful Dragon, prison cell, traps, hidden throne, and multiple accessories

Playset is scaled for Origins figures, measuring 20” long, 20” tall, and 14” wide for play and display

Masters of the Universe Origins Fright Zone playset available for $92, preorders start July 1 on Mattel Creations

The Fright Zone is the dark, swampy fortress of the Evil Horde in Masters of the Universe. It was introduced to toy collectors in the mid-1980s as part of Mattel's expanding toy line. Unlike Skeletor's Snake Mountain, the Evil Horde's Fright Zone was specifically associated with Hordak and his monstrous minions. The original play set featured organic horror, unlike the show, with a prison cell, bobby traps, and a creepy tree. Mattel Creations is now bringing back this infamous Masters of the Universe play set since its original 1980s release.

Scaled to fit your Origins figures, the play set measures 20" long, 20" tall, and 14" wide. A new Dreadful Dragon creature is included, which is an updated version of the Fright Zone's original puppet. The prison cell actually works; there are multiple traps, and other secrets are featured inside, like a hidden throne. Mattel has the Masters of the Universe Origins Fright Zone Playset priced at $92, and pre-orders arrive on July 1 at 12 PM on Mattel Creations.

Masters of the Universe Origins Fright Zone Playset

"Enter if you dare. Terrifyingly updated with fearsome traps around every corner, this set takes collectors deep into the heart of Hordak's stronghold, the Fright Zone. Spin the lair's signature tree to reveal Hordak's villainous throne. Discover a secret entrance, plus a hiding spot to stash your weapons. Perfect for play and display, this ultra-frightful set lets you enter the mind of the Horde leader, capturing heroes with your array of traps, Dreadful Dragon at your side."

Includes one large dragon figure, three birds, and three weapon accessories

Available for the first time since the 1980s

New Dreadful Dragon creature is an updated version of the original puppet

Multiple movable parts, including hidden throne and detachable bird figures

Features several trap elements, including tube traps and a rock monster trap

Prison cell can flip and has multiple locations to hold figures

