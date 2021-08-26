God of War Kratos and Atreus Statue Coming From Iron Studios

BOY! PlayStation fans can not wait till God of War: Ragnarok hits game console next year. The newest addition to this bloody franchise has been a real breath of fresh air, moving away from the combos to a more grounded game style. Kratos and his son Atreus embrace the icy Nordic world on a journey for his late wife. The journey is not what they expected, and the God of War has to come out of retirement to kick some Nordic God asses. Iron Studios is capturing the power and grace of father and son with their newest statue release.

The Kratos and Atreus statue stands 13.5" tall and shows the duo on a nordic themed base. They are displayed in action with their powers and appearances faithfully recreated from the PlayStation game. Iron Studio is packed with remarkable detail, powerful emotion, and a sculpt that will really stand out in any gaming collection. The God of War Kratos and Atreus 1/10 Scale Statue from Iron Studio is priced at $189.99. The statue is set to release between July – September 2022 and is up for pre-order right here.

"Over the ruins of an icy Nordic battlefield, the ruthless Greek demigod, once known as the Ghost of Sparta, leaps into combat holding his magical ax, Leviathan, with a furious expression on his pale face, marked with a red tattoo, to honor his brother. The statue of the Greek warrior features clothes more suited to the Scandinavian environment, quite different from his Spartan origins, with his son and ally, right by his side. The boy, who uses his father for support, jumps and pulls his bow to shoot one of his electrified arrows. Iron Studios presents its new statue, "Kratos and Atreus BDS Art Scale 1/10 – God of War" featuring the series' anti-hero protagonist and his son, as seen in the game God of War (2018)."

"Tired of this trajectory of revenge and destruction, Kratos began to wander the world in search of a new life and, upon arriving in Scandinavia, changed his mindset thanks to his second wife Laufey and, later, his son, Atreus. He was able to control his fury and act in a much more loving way towards his son, but due to his warrior nature, after Laufey's death, he had to face and fight monsters and gods from the Nordic kingdom, preparing his reluctant son for the future as well."

Kratos and Atreus BDS Art Scale 1/10 – God of War

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 13.4 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 7.5 in (D)

Product Weight: 2.9 lbs

MSRP: USD 189.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022