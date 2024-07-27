Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, godzilla

Godzilla Gets Animated with New Cartoon Diamond Gallery Statue

Some brand new statues are on the way from Diamond Select Toys including the arrival of the King of the Monsters, Godzilla

Article Summary New Diamond Select Toys statue inspired by the 1970s Hanna-Barbera Godzilla animated series.

Godzilla assists scientists on the Calico, led by Captain Carl Majors, battling monsters in the series.

Statue stands 10" tall and features classic Hanna-Barbara Godzilla design with attachable atomic breath.

Pre-orders are live for $85 with a Q1 2025 release, designed by Joe Allard and sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra.

The Godzilla cartoon from the 1970s, produced by Hanna-Barbera, aired from 1978 to 1981. This animated series introduced a more heroic version of the iconic King of the Monsters, appealing to a younger audience. In the show, Godzilla assists a team of scientists on the research vessel, the Calico, led by Captain Carl Majors. The team includes Dr. Quinn Darien, her nephew Pete, and the ship's first mate, Brock, as they battle various monsters throughout the series. This series might not be well known, but it did play a major role in expanding the appearance of who this king of the kaiju was to a newer audience.

Godzilla had very unique and cartoony design and Diamond Select Toys has unveiled a brand new Godzilla statue that is inspired by the hit 1970s Godzilla cartoon series. Standing at 10" tall, this monster is pulled right off the TV screen and features his classic Hanna-Barbara design in great detail. Godzilla will come with an attachable atomic breath accessory as well, allowing for some customization. This is a very unique statue to add to any Godzilla collection, and pre-orders for this release are already live for $85 with a Q1 2025 release.

Godzilla (70s) Animated Statue Coming to Diamond

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Up from the depths? Check! His head in the sky? Check! Breathing fire? Check! 30 stories high? Well, not quite. At 10 inches tall, this Gallery Diorama of Godzilla is less than life-sized, but otherwise it's spot-on to his appearance in the hit 1970s cartoon show! This amazing PVC statue depicts the monster atop an ice shelf, spouting a geyser of flame from his mouth, with a removable flame effect. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra!"

