Mechagodzilla From Godzilla vs Kong Arrives From Tamashii Nations

Godzilla vs Kong was a nice addition to the growing Monsterverse franchise from Legendary Pictures. We figured there were some notorious plans happening in the background, making Godzilla so aggressive during the film. In the end, we finally saw the rise of an iconic Godzilla villain, Mechagodzilla, with a more robotic design than previously seen. Tamashii Nation is capturing the new Mechagodzilla with all of this deadly detail with their newest S.H. MonsterArts figure release. Mechagodzilla will now join S.H. MonsterArts releases of King Kong and Godzilla, allowing collectors to capture the final battle from Godzilla vs Kong.

This deadly robotic killing machine will feature high quality detail with die-cast parts incorporated to recreate its metal design. The S.H. MonsterArts creature will feature great articulation as well as moveable cannons that can attach to his shoulder and chest. The beast will stand roughly 7.5" and will be a perfect collectible for fans of Godzilla vs Kong or if you just love Mechagodzilla collectibles. This design might not be loved by many of the fans as it completely changes the design of the original Mechanic creature we saw back in the day. This modernized Mechagodzilla fits well in the Monsterverse franchise, and who is to say he won't return but with a new upgraded design. Pre-orders are live here for $159.99 and he is set to release in Janruary 2022.

"Mechagodzilla (2021) from the movie, "GODZILLA VS. KONG" is coming to S.H. MonsterArts! Movable cannons are attached to shoulder and chest. Die-cast parts used for joints to fully replicate the texture and weight of the mechanical beast.

Set Contents: Main body, pair of optional hands

Release: 2021-12

Product type: ABS, PVC, Diecast

Product size: Approx. 7.5 Inches

*Please note that these products are intended for ages 15 and up.

*Indicated release date is based on Japan release schedule.

*Not all of the products described on this catalogue are available in all geographic areas.