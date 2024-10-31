Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: asmus toys, gollum, lord of the rings

Gollum and Sméagol Arrive at Asmus Toy from The Lord of the Rings

Asmus Toys returns to Middle earth as they unveil a new set of figures from Lord of the Rings as with the twisted creature Sméagol

Article Summary Explore the intricate duality of Sméagol and Gollum from The Lord of the Rings saga.

Asmus Toys releases detailed Gollum and Sméagol figures with 22 articulation points.

Pre-order these collectibles now for $130 through Sideshow, available February 2025.

Unique figure features bring both sides of the tortured character to life and your shelf.

Asmus Toys is returning to Middle-earth as they unveiled their latest set of collectible figures from The Lord of the Rings. Sméagol, later known as Gollum, is a truly complex character as he was once a curious hobbit-like creature from the river-dwelling Stoors. However, his life would change forever when he finds, or should we say steal, the One Ring from his cousin Déagol. The Ring's dark power would go on to corrupt him, turning Sméagol into the tortured, pitiful creature Gollum, keeping him alive for hundreds of years. The dark control of the One Ring split his personality into two: Sméagol, a reminder of his kinder self, and Gollum, his Ring-obsessed side that craves the power of "his precious."

Asmus Toys now brings Gollum and Sméagol to life with a new 7.8" tall figure with 22 points of articulation and seamless bendable joints. Instead of this being one figure with two heads, Amsus has created two separate figures of Gollum, with an impressive head sculpt that captures both sides of his personality. Lord of the Rings collectors can bring this creature is already live for pre-order through Sideshow Collectibles for $130 each with a February 2025 release date.

Gollum and Sméagol The Lord of the Rings – Asmus Toys

"They cursed us, and drove us away. And we wept, precious, we wept to be so alone." Sideshow and Asmus Collectible Toys present the Gollum Sixth Scale Figure, inspired by the character's appearance in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Corrupted by the One Ring, the Hobbit known as Sméagol was twisted both body and mind into the wretched creature known as Gollum."

"When the heroes of the Fellowship encounter him, they find both sides of him in a state of tortured obsession, completely captivated by "his precious" and desperate to be free of it. The articulated Sméagol Sixth Scale Figure has an incredibly detailed likeness crafted on Asmus Toys' exclusive Gollum body, as well as a number of swap-out elements. A confused Sméagol portrait featuring rotatable eyeballs and synthetic hair elements brings dynamic posing and exciting storytelling potential to your shelf."

