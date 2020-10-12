Cthulhu Rises from the Depths with Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has unveiled its second statue in their series called Cthulhu Evolution. Based on the famous sketch from H.P. Lovecraft and is brought to life from the sculptor Ryu Oyama. Cthulhu will stand roughly 14" tall and showcases the legendary beast sitting on a monolith. The statue shows high attention to detail and brings the lore, madness, and beauty of the creature to life. Cthulhu does feature darker colors which will allow fans to get a better look at the high amounts of detail in it. H.P. Lovecraft and Cthulhu fans will not want to miss this statue in their collection and with its price, it will be the centerpiece.

Good Smile Company is taking Cthulhu to a new level and this statue does just that. Unlike most of the GSC products, this one is on the high-end set of collectibles as it goes with a $1220 price tag. I am not sure what dictates the pricing of a statue of this caliber but something about it drives up that price. Cthulhu is set to release in April 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders will stay live on Good Smile Company until November 11th, 2020 so make sure you get yours in before it is too late. Summon the Great Old One for the cash to get his statue and send you collection into chaos and order.

"Presenting the second statue in the Cthulhu Original Statue Series "Cthulhu Evolution". The second statue features the design of sculptor Ryu Oyama as a polystone statue. Based on a famous sketch left behind by H.P. Lovecraft, Ryu Oyama has completely recreated the Great Old One with a truly profane level of detail, surpassing the limits of the human mind. The statue gives off an atmosphere of magnificence and insanity like never seen before. The sculpting and paintwork of the master statue were both handled by Ryu Oyama. While the statue features a more muted color palette, the subtle color variation across the figure is worthy of a close look. Be sure to add the Great Old One to your collection."