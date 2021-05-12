Demon Slayer Nendoroid Re-Releases Include Nesuko and Zenitsu

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back in the spotlight as the series sequel film has finally hit the United States. Good Smile Company knows that the popularity of this hit anime series is rising, and they have announced another re-release. Two iconic characters from Demon Slayer are back in Nendoroid form as Nezuko Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsuma return. Both figures are loaded up with adorable detail, articulation, and accessories. Nezuko will come with two face plates, with one showing off her demon form. Zenitsu comes with four face plates allowing collectors to capture his Lightning Breathing form.

Demon Slayer fans will not want to miss out on this re-release from Good Smile Company. Both figures are perfect companion pieces for the already released Tanjiro Nendoroid figure as well as some of the other amazing pieces. Zentisu is priced at $56.99 and can be purchased right here, while Nezuko is priced at $54.99, with pre-orders live here set to drop in January 2022.

"The demon girl who slays demons with her brother. From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a rerelease of Nendoroid Nezuko Kamado! She comes with a standard expression as well as a ghastly demon face. Her powerful punching and kicking poses from her enhanced strength as a demon can easily be recreated in Nendoroid form. She comes with her box that Tanjiro carries on his back as an optional part, which can be displayed on the back of Nendoroid Tanjiro Kamado (sold separately). Be sure to add them both to your collection!"

"The Demon Slayer who mastered Thunder Breathing. From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a rerelease of the Nendoroid of Zenitsu Agatsuma! He comes with four face plates including a standard expression, a sleeping expression, a blushing expression and a startled expression.

Optional parts include a miniature figure of Chuntaro and his Nichirin Blade, along with interchangeable bent legs parts and effect parts to recreate the moments immediately before and after unleashing his lightning-fast Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunderclap and Flash attack. Enjoy recreating poses of him while fighting demons along with more comical everyday situations! Be sure to add him to your collection!"