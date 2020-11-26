Black Widow Goes Deluxe With New Nendoroid Set From Good Smile

Black Widow was sadly shuffled a year to a 2021 release date. However, her collectible game is still strong, with the newest one coming from Good Smile Company. This is the deluxe version, which is loaded out with accessories and even comes with two heads and bodies. This will allow collectors to display not one but two different Black Widow figures. One of her standard black costumes and the other features her new sleek white suit from her new solo adventure. She will come with two batons, two pistols, and effect pieces. From nice detail to some fun accessories, fans can show their love for this iconic heroine.

Fans are getting two figures in one package here, which is pretty sweet. Since the delay of the film, we do not know the significance of her white uniform, but hopefully, by release, we will know more. The Black Widow (2021) Black Widow Deluxe Figure from Good Smile Company is priced at $85.99. She is expected to release in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here . Pre-orders will stay open until February 2021, and then they will close, so make sure you get your orders in before time runs up. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Marvel Cinematic Universe Nendoroid figures from Avengers: Endgame.