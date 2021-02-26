Cells at Work! Code Black Neutrophil Arrives at Good Smile

Coming out of the hit anime series, Cells at Work! Code Black Neutrophil U-1196 is ready to get back into the action. Good Smile Company has announced that this white blood cell is back as she joins their Nendoroid series. She will come with two different face plates allowing collectors to display her with composed and combat expressions. U-1196 will also be loaded out with a great set of accessories which includes her sword and rocket launcher. For even more customization, Cells at Work Neutrophil will come with a bloody sticker sheet to allow fans to show combat scenes and breaking out of the duct.

Cells at Work fans will not want to miss out on one of the two protagonists from this hit anime series. This busty white blood cell is packed with great detail, accessories and will be a must-have fan of the Code Black series. The Cells at Work! Code Black Neutrophil U-1196 Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $54.99. She is set to save her host in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Do not forget to check out some of the other Wells at Work collectible also coming soon from Good Smile.

"Nendoroid White Blood Cell (Neutrophil) (1196) – "You have to keep on working anyway. As long as you have a job to do!" From the popular anime series "Cells at Work! Code Black" comes a Nendoroid of the strong, gentle and cool beauty White Blood Cell (Neutrophil) (1196). She comes with two face plates including a composed standard expression and a combat expression. Both her sword and rocket launcher are included for recreating combat scenes. Stickers are also included along sheet with a duct design on it so you can recreate her breaking out of the duct! Be sure to add her to your collection!"