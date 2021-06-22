Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara and Sokka Arrive From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is taking on the mountain of responsibility of releasing new collectibles for Avatar: The Last Airbender. These 5" figures are beautifully detailed, come with accessories, 10 points of articulation, and in card-backed blister packaging. We have already seen Aang and his flying bison Appa, who is rideable, which fans can check out here. This time were are traveling to the Water Nation as Katara, and Sokka gets their McFarlane Toys close-up. Avatar: The Last Airbender fans will get two highly detailed figures, with Katara coming with a water effect and Sokka with his trusty boomerang.

Both figures will be priced at $9.99 and are set to release in August 2021. They do not seem to be retailer exclusives, but Walmart seems to be the only one with pre-order up, which are going in and out of stock; fans can find Katara here and Sokka here. Be on the lookout for the whole first wave Avatar: The Last Airbender figures from McFarlane Toys to start off this new line for your growing collection.

"Katara is a caring and passionate 14-year-old girl. Kindness and empathy are her most endearing traits. Katara is determined to save the world, despite her limited abilities. Katara is a Waterbender who longs to become a Master Waterbender in order to save her tribe. She practices Waterbending every day, adapting it to the basic Airbending philosophy and stances that Aang teaches her. Her mother died when she was 8 years old, so she was forced to grow up fast. Katara wears her mother's necklace as a reminder of her nurturing spirit. Katara is very mature and responsible for her age and always plays the mediator between the often bickering Aang and Sokka, her brother."

5" scale Figures based off the Avatar: The Last Airbender animation

Katara is featured in her traditional Water Tribe Attire

Designed with 10 points of articulation for play and pose

Figure is showcased in Avatar: The Last Airbender card-backed blister packaging

"Sokka is a bullheaded, sarcastic teenager who believes that his way is the only way. He shows the strength and determination of a warrior, but lacks the experience and wisdom to use them effectively. Sokka's goal in life is to reunite with his father, so that together they may exact revenge against the Fire Nation for destroying their tribe. His most prized possession is a boomerang, a traditional weapon of his Water Tribe, which his father bequeathed to him before leaving the tribe. Sokka is not in touch with his spiritual side and doesn't trust anything he can't physically see or touch. Therefore, he's practical; preferring tools and weapons to Bending, which he has not learned. Sokka's personality is abrasive at times, but his loyalty and courage are steadfast. He holds grudges and has difficulty forgiving anyone who has done harm to him or his sister."

5" scale Figures based off the Avatar: The Last Airbender animation

Sokka is featured in his traditional Water Tribe Attire

Designed with 10 points of articulation for play and pose

Includes Boomerang and Sheath

Figure is showcased in Avatar: The Last Airbender card-backed blister packaging