Bandai Announces Japanese Exclusive Gundam are Coming to the US

Bandai has some big news for collectors as they have announced a huge release to the American market. Roughly two dozens collectibles that were originally exclusive to the Japanese market are finally coming our way. Two of the figures are from Dragon Ball Super as Zamasu and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito. These two figures are from the Tamashii Nations S.H. FIguarts series and are nicely detailed and perfectly articulated. The other figures are from the Bandai Gunplay line featuring some amazing Gundam's. There are 21 Gunplay Kits coming soon featuring some great pieces like Deathscythe, RX-0 Unicorn, Tallgeese II, and many more. Pre-orders are already live for these collectibles and you can find them located here.

S.H. Figuarts Zamasu – $48

S.H. Figuarts SUPER SAIYAN GOD SUPER SAIYAN VEGITO-SUPER – $53

RG 1/144 TALLGEESE (TV ANIMATION COLOR Ver.) – $30

MG 1/100 DEATHSCYTHE EW (ROUSSETTE UNIT) – $55

HG 1/144 VARGUIL – $30

HG 1/144 GUNDAM G04 – $27

RG 1/144 DESTINY GUNDAM [TITANIUM FINISH] – $77

MG 1/100 SLASH ZAKU PHANTOM (YZAK JULE CUSTOM) – $55

RG 1/144 TALLGEESE II – $30

MG 1/100 VICTORY TWO ASSAULT BUSTER Ver. Ka – $83

PG 1/60 RX-0 UNICORN GUNDAM [FINAL BATTLE Ver.] – $275

PG 1/60 FULL ARMOR EXPANSION UNIT FOR UNICORN – $77

PG 1/60 EXPANSION UNIT ARMED ARMOR VN/BS – $55

RG 1/144 DESTINY GUNDAM EFFECT UNIT "LIGHTNING WING" – $20

MG 1/100 EXPANSION EFFECT UNIT "WINGS OF LIGHT" for VICTORY TWO GUNDAM Ver.Ka – $24

RG 1/144 DESTINY GUNDAM – $30

PG 1/60 RX-0 UNICORN – $230

PG 1/60 RX-0 UNICORN LED UNIT – $140

PG 1/60 RX-0[N] UNICORN GUNDAM 02 BANSHEE NORN – $250

MG 1/100 GUNDAM F90 – $50

HG 1/144 GUNDAM GEMINASS 01 – $24

MG 1/100 GUNDAM F90II I-TYPE – $70

RG 1/144 SINANJU [SPECIAL COATING] – $120

"Premium Bandai USA will begin offering highly sought-after and exclusive collectibles from renowned Bandai toy and collectible brands to domestic fans and customers. The catalog has been expanded to feature Bandai Spirits' Tamashii Nations' Dragon Ball S.H.Figuarts action figure line and Hobby's catalog of Gundam model kits (GUNPLA), including many rare and limited-edition releases that were, until now, available only to the Japanese market."

"Nearly two dozen products—including Gundam Deathscythe EW (Roussette Unit) MG 1/100, Tallgeese (TV Animation Color Ver.) RG 1/144, and S.H.Figuarts SUPER SAIYAN GOD SUPER SAIYAN VEGITO -SUPER- —will be available direct to U.S. consumers for pre-order starting April 2nd."