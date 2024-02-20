Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, RSVLTS

Gotham City Awaits with RSVLTS Newest Batman Button-Downs

Gotham City needs saving once again and RSVLTS is here to help with their newest Batman Button-Down collection inspired by on-screen projects

Get ready to embark on a week-long celebration honoring the legendary Dark Knight as RSVLTS proudly presents Batman Week for the Caped Crusader's 85th Anniversary! Prepare to immerse yourself right into the dark streets of Gotham with a stunning collection of three new button-down shirts inspired by the hero. This selection features some of Batman's most memorable appearances on screens, both big and small, and will be offered from XS to 4XL.

First is the Property of Wayne Enterprises, which features a sleek, sophisticated black and gold design. This shirt pays homage to Batman's high-tech gadgets and gizmos seen in the popular and beloved 1989 film. Fans then dive into the chilling world of Gotham's underworld with the Penguin Pop design that featured Danny Devito's Penguin from the sequGothBatman Returns. The bad guys will surely see you coming with this Kunuflex button-down, but it'll strike feature across Gotham City. Last but certainly not least, RSVLTS pays tribute to the charm of the 1966 Batman TV series with the Kapow! Bonk! Thwack! shirt. Bursting with vibrant colors and retro 66' characters, fans will travel back in time with this colorful crime-fighting shirt.

RSVLTS is surely celebrating 85 years of the Dark Knight's enduring legacy with some style here. From the sophistication of Wayne Enterprises and the crime-fighting crusades of the 60s to some flair of Penguin, this is a collection for every Batman fan. As usual, each button-down will be in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material, which is stretchy, comfortable, and never shrinks or fades. All three designs will be in the classic (unisex) size with Kapow! Bonk! Thwack! also coming in women's styles. Fans can don their cape and cowl right now on RSVLTS.com and be on the lookout for more Batman fun coming later this week. To the Batmobile!

